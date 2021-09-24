SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Raised by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $109,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,660,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,274. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

