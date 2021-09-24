Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) & Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Financial Analysis

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Axion Power International has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Axion Power International and Spectrum Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectrum Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

Spectrum Brands has a consensus price target of $101.57, suggesting a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than Axion Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Spectrum Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands 3.99% 21.08% 5.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axion Power International and Spectrum Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spectrum Brands $3.96 billion 1.02 $97.80 million $4.10 23.13

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats Axion Power International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures and sells energy storage components and devices based on its patented PbC technology. It develops batteries for energy storage systems, renewable energy systems, off grid applications, automotive and other applications. The company was founded by James Adam Smith in September 2003 and is headquartered in New Castle, PA.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Global Pet Care (GPC); and Home and Garden (H&G). The HHI segment consists of hardware, security and plumbing business. The GPC segment focuses on the pet care business. The H&G segment involves the home and garden and insect control business. The HPC segment includes the small kitchen and personal care appliances business. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, WI.

