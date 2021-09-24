Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.360 EPS.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 8,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.65 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $670,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

