Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Given New $153.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

SPT opened at $144.26 on Monday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -313.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 145.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 38.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.