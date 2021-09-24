Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Hits $15.92 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $12.41 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00003314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.96 or 0.00168025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.46 or 0.00549783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

