Stakenet (XSN) Price Tops $0.15

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and $40,699.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.26 or 0.00387274 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001586 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001166 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 124,044,970 coins and its circulating supply is 120,505,932 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

