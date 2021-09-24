Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce $779.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.90 million. Stantec posted sales of $687.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

STN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Stantec by 166.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 148,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stantec by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,767 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Stantec by 71.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 61,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,522. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

