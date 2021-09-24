Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the third quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. Moreover, the buyout of Zimmer will support its raw material procurement strategy at its new Texas flat roll steel mill. The company is also expected to gain from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. It is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. “

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.82.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.