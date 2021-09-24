Stephens Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.