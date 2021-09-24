Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

