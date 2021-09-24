Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cazoo Group Call Options (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 799 call options.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

CZOO opened at $9.20 on Friday. Cazoo Group has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.