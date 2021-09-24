Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €109.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.13% from the company’s current price.

SAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.07 ($98.91).

SAX stock opened at €72.45 ($85.24) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €67.58 and its 200 day moving average is €68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 61.66.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

