Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $511.76

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $511.76 or 0.01212336 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $70.76 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00073548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00147706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,202.90 or 0.99977284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.50 or 0.06807223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.55 or 0.00783052 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

