Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.44). Approximately 28,867 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 248,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.46).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Supreme from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.70. The firm has a market cap of £218.09 million and a P/E ratio of 21.49.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

