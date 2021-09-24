SureRemit (RMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $21,810.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00071510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00108308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00148952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.60 or 0.99718762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.78 or 0.06811195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.67 or 0.00782058 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

