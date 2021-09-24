SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.70 or 0.00022791 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $416.37 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00055061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00123386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044262 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 234,132,169 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

