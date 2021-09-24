Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells medications within hemophilia, autoimmune diseases, metabolic diseases and cancer supportive care. The Company’s product portfolio consists of Core Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within Inflammation area and Genetics and metabolic therapeutic area; Partner Products segment which offers pharmaceuticals within hematology, oncology and emergency medicines, and the ReFacto Manufacturing segment. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, United Kingdom and France. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum is based in Solna, Sweden. “

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.75. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $381.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (BIOVF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.