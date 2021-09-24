Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Leidos by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,600,000 after purchasing an additional 183,413 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. 8,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

