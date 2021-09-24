Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 302,279 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,594,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:BDN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. 28,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,416. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

