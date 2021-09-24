Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,868 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.59% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 59.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,034,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after purchasing an additional 755,677 shares during the last quarter.

AIMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

AIMC traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,561. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

