Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments accounts for 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.33% of MKS Instruments worth $32,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.98. 7,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,970. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

