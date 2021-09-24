Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,139 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 3.18% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $28,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 3,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $878.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBAI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

