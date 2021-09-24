T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after acquiring an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.71. 9,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.