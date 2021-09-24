TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.50.

TRP opened at C$62.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.97 billion and a PE ratio of 30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$65.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.344974 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

