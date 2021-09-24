Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$43.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.06.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

