Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$43.00

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.06.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$15.81 and a one year high of C$34.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.