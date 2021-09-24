The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Trimmed by GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises 8.6% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $62,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $122,625,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. 283,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,051. The company has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

