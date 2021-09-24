The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The First Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBMS shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $39.53. 436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.73 million. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

