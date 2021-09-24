The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €96.00 ($112.94).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €79.62 ($93.67) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.01.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

