The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $682,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,318,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,528,000 after acquiring an additional 647,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.61. 34,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,079. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $606,979.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

