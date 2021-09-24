The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 82,120 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 19.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 27.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,086. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $319.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

