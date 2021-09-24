TheStreet Lowers Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $242.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.