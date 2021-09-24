THG (LON:THG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of THG (LON:THG) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THG. Barclays raised their price objective on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 567 ($7.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.77 billion and a PE ratio of -8.56. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 604.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 620.93.

In other news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 5,217 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

