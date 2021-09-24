Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.80% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

BLX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.77. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,050. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

