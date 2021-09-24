Thomas White International Ltd. Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,221,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.88. 3,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,086. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

