Thomas White International Ltd. Invests $7.17 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. Baidu makes up about 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Newport Asia LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

BIDU stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.44. 106,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,533,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.