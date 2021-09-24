Thomas White International Ltd. Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 152,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

