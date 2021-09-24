Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSAC. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSAC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSAC shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

