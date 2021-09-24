Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 763 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 42.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.17. 50,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

