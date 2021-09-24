Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $76.35 million and $14.66 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00391012 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

