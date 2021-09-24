Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Up 0.9%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.80. 48,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 87,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.71.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$795.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 89.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.38.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

