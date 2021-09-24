Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 67,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,841 call options.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 337.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,603,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

