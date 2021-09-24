Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 18,474 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,860 call options.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of JOBY opened at $10.57 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

