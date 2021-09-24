Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $145.93

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.93 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 139.25 ($1.82). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 22,696 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £197.26 million and a P/E ratio of 33.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.93.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

