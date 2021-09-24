Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. 140,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trip.com Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.53% of Trip.com Group worth $1,601,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.