Truist Securiti Comments on Genmab A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.