Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

TRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 76,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.75. 32,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

