U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

