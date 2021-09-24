UGAS (UGAS) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $2.00 million and $595,077.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00053617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00125568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00043775 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars.

