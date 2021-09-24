Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Receives C$19.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

A number of research firms have commented on UNS. Cormark raised their target price on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

TSE UNS traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.95. 50,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86. The company has a market cap of C$803.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$5.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.73.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$511.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

