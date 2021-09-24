UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Hits $401.05

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One UniCrypt coin can now be purchased for approximately $401.05 or 0.00932682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00390640 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001605 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001178 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016213 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002280 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,140 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

